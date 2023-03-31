Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady are rumored to be dating after both announced their respective divorces from their previous partners. Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, revealed their decision to divorce via Instagram just a week ago. However, an anonymous source tipped off DeuxMoi, an entertainment news platform, that the actress is “newly dating” an NFL star, Yahoo reports. The source also used the email address legallyblonde@patriotsbuccaneers.com, a reference to Witherspoon’s iconic movie and the two teams Brady has played for, in case it wasn’t obvious enough.

im sorry Reese Witherspoon is dating Tom Brady?! pic.twitter.com/o6nUmmQAZ4 — Cara C🦃🦃per (@caramariecooper) March 28, 2023

Tom Brady, who previously announced his divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen in October 2022, has yet to comment on the rumored relationship. The news of the possible new couple has been met with shock from fans, given the swiftness of the two stars moving on. Nevertheless, the thought of these two A-listers getting together is already creating a buzz in Hollywood, with some calling them an unexpected power couple.

Despite the speculation, neither Reese Witherspoon nor Brady have addressed the rumors. It’s unclear how the two may have met or how serious their relationship is. However, the news comes as a relief to Witherspoon’s fans who were saddened by her recent divorce announcement, with reports claiming that there had been “zero spark” in her marriage to Toth for quite some time.

Fans on social media are already excited at the possibility of the two stars becoming a couple, with some going so far as to investigate the rumored relationship. However, until there is confirmation from either Witherspoon or Brady, these rumors will remain just that. Regardless, many are anticipating a joint business venture between the two in the future if the rumors turn out to be false.