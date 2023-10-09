Dicks: The Musical, an A24 R-rated movie, grossed $220,867 during its limited opening on seven screens across New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It will expand its release in the same cities next weekend before rolling out nationally on Oct. 20, Deadline reported.

The film is based on comedians Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson's stage show about businessmen who find out they're long-lost identical twins. They work together to plan the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally.

They're joined by SNL cast member Bowen Yang, playing God, and Megan Thee Stallion who also has a song on the soundtrack, Out Alpha The Alpha.

The Dicks: The Musical soundtrack was released Friday and included the original score by Marius de Vries of Moulin Rouge and Coda, and Karl Saint Lucy, as well as songs created by the leads who co-wrote the music for the stage show, originally titled F**king Identical Twins.

The movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, winning the Midnight Madness' People's Choice Award. The award is given to the most popular underground and cult films at the festival's Midnight Madness. The film received an estimated $58,600 during the its three day screening at the festival.

Comparing the limited openings of other movies, Craig Gillepsie's Dumb Money, which on opened in September at $217,000 for a $27,000 per screen average (PSA) at eight locations; Beau Is Afraid by Ari Aster had a PSA of $80,000 at four locations in April, with a total gross of $320,396; and Emma Seligman's Bottoms premiered in August to $516,000 on 10 screens at a $51,600 PSA, no doubt helped along by the rising popularity of one of its stars, Nicholas Galitzine, who played Prince Henry in Amazon's Prime-backed Red, White and Royal Blue.