Ti West and A24's X was a 1970s slasher film, and the prequel Pearl was an ode to the Golden Age of Hollywood. The upcoming third film, MaXXXine, will feature another genre shift.

According to Scream Horror Magazine, MaXXXine is being billed as a “whodunnit slasher.” Taking place in 1985, A24's MaXXXine will continue the story of Maxine (Mia Goth) from X. She moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star.

Once again, Goth stars in the A24 joint. Elizabeth Debicki, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Bacon, and Moses Sumney star in the film.

Beginning with X, A24 spawned a franchise. The film grossed nearly $15 million last year on a small $1 million budget. A secret prequel, Pearl, was filmed after the film's director, West, and star, Goth, conceived an idea. Pearl would gross nearly $10 million on a similar budget. Both films were released in 2022. A post-credits tag teased a third film, that would be MaXXXine, at the end of Pearl.

However, unlike the prequel, MaXXXine was not made back-t0-back. Filming was completed prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, so the film is likely in the editing stages. A24 has yet to announce a release date, but it's likely coming sooner than later.

The A24 and Ti West-created X franchise has been huge for star Mia Goth. She pulled double-duty in X, playing both Maxine and Pearl, and then reprising the latter role — albeit in a younger form — in the prequel. While she had starred in other horror films including A Cure for Wellness and Suspiria (2016), the X series has given her career new life. Earlier this year, she also starred in the Brandon Cronenberg horror film, Infinity Pool.