Published December 1, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The UCF Knights and Tulane Green Wave will face off for a second matchup, this one for the AAC Championship at Yulman Stadium. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a UCF-Tulane prediction and pick.

UCF finished their regular season at 9-3, going 6-2 in conference play. The Knights ended their season winning four of their last five games, including a 38-31 victory over Tulane. The team’s lone out-of-conference loss came in their second game against Louisville.

Tulane finished their regular season at 10-2, going 7-1 in the conference. The lone conference loss came at the hands of the Knights. Following that loss, Tulane has won two straight, culminating in last week’s victory over Cincinnati. Head coach Willie Fritz announced he plans to return in 2023, a huge victory for the program.

Here are the UCF-Tulane college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

AAC Championship Odds: UCF-Tulane Odds

UCF Knights: +3.5 (-105)

Tulane Green Wave: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread

John Rhys Plumlee has enjoyed a breakout season, finally receiving consistent playing time at his new school. Plumlee has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 2,195 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Plumlee has rushed for 848 yards to lead the team, adding 11 touchdowns. Isaiah Bowser leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. UCF has totaled 2,924 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns as a team. Tulane has allowed 154.6 rushing yards per game.

Javon Keefe leads the team with 710 receiving yards and is tied for the lead with five touchdown catches. Ryan O’Keefe and Kobe Hudson each have caught five touchdowns as well. Tulane has only allowed 182.2 passing yards per game to opponents. O’Keefe ranks second with 688 receiving yards. UCF has averaged 34.9 points and 486.5 yards of offense per game.

The Knights have been good on defense, holding opponents to 21.3 points and 360.2 yards of offense per game. Divaad Wilson leads the team with three interceptions, while the Knights have totaled five as a team. UCF has totaled 21 sacks as a team, while Tulane has allowed 24.

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread

Michael Pratt has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Pratt is also second on the team with 347 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Tyjae Spears leads the team with 1,177 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Shaadie Clayton-Johnson has added two rushing touchdowns. The Green Wave have totaled 2,308 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns as a team. UCF has allowed 148.1 rushing yards per game to opponents.

Shae Wyatt leads the team with 582 receiving yards, hauling in five touchdowns. Duece Watts leads the team with seven touchdown catches, registering 440 receiving yards. Tyrick James has caught four touchdowns. UCF has allowed 212.1 passing yards per game to opponents. The Green Wave have averaged 34.4 points and 416.0 yards of offense per game.

Tulane has held opponents to 19.8 points and 336.8 yards of offense per game. Tulane has registered 18 sacks as a team, while UCF has surrendered 24. Plumlee is a tough quarterback to contain, even with pressure. Tulane’s secondary has swarmed the ball, totaling 11 interceptions. Picking off Plumlee will be a key to limiting his effectiveness.

Final UCF-Tulane Prediction & Pick

This is a great rematch of a one-score game. Tulane received a morale boost when Fritz announced he won’t entertain other job offers. Expect Pratt and company to ride that morale boost to a victory. Between Pratt and Plumlee, there will be a ton of points scored.

Final UCF-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane -3.5 (-115), over 56.5 (-115)