Aaron Judge's net worth in 2024 is $50 million. Judge is an outfielder for the New York Yankees. He is a former Rookie of the Year, six-time All-Star and a former MVP who most likely will win a second MVP. The Yankees slugger struggled in the team's 2024 playoff run, but he can use his staggering net worth to ease the pain. Here's a look at Aaron Judge's net worth in 2024.

What is Aaron Judge's net worth in 2024?: $50 million (estimate)

Judge signed his big ticket before the 2023 season when he agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees. It'll undoubtedly rise throughout this contract, but Aaron Judge's net worth in 2024 sits at about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Judge was born in Sacramento, California, and attended Linden High School. He had a future in more than just baseball, as he also starred with the football and basketball teams. As a wide receiver, he set a school record in touchdowns and led the basketball team with 18.2 points per game.

Notre Dame, Stanford, and UCLA recruited Judge to play football as a tight end. However, Judge preferred baseball, which ultimately was the right decision. The Oakland Athletics drafted Judge in the 31st round in 2010, but he decided to attend college instead. He enrolled at Fresno State and won his freshman season's WAC regular-season and playoff titles.

Judge led the team in home runs, doubles, and RBIs in his junior year and made the all-conference team in all three seasons of his career. He was also all-conference in two leagues during college, as Fresno State joined the Mountain West before his junior season.

Aaron Judge's early professional career

Judge's decision not to sign after being a 31st-round pick paid off. The New York Yankees drafted Judge with the 32nd-overall selection in the 2013 draft. He signed with the Yankees for a $1.8 million signing bonus but tore his quad in a base-running drill and missed the 2013 season.

Judge tore up the Class A minor leagues in 2014. It led to him getting invited to spring training as a nonroster player in 2015, and he began the season in Double-A. Judge batted .284/.350/.510 with 12 home runs in 63 games. At the time of his promotion to Triple-A, Judge was fifth in the league in batting average and ninth in home runs.

Judge didn't have the same success in Triple-A. However, he received another invite to spring training in 2016 and starred with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre through 93 games. He debuted with the Yankees on August 13, 2016, and hit a home run in his first at-bat.

Judge batted .179/.263/.345 and struck out 42 times in 95 plate appearances. He suffered an oblique strain midway through September, which ended his season early.

His 2017 season was a sign of things to come for the future Yankees captain. He led the American League in all three Triple Crown categories at one point in June and broke Joe DiMaggio's record for most home runs hit by a Yankees rookie. He was also the second rookie since Mark McGwire to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star Break and then won the Home Run Derby.

Judge finished the year as unanimous AL Rookie of the Year, a Silver Slugger, and finished second in MVP voting to Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros.

Judge wins 2022 MVP

Aaron Judge continued his torrid pace from 2018 through 2021, but his 2022 season would go down in Yankees lore. Judge hit his 61st home run on September 28, which tied Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League History.

He broke the record on October 4 with his 62nd long ball. Depending on where you land on the steroid conversation, you may also consider this to be a legitimate single-season record, as the three players ahead of him have all been mentioned with performance-enhancing drugs.

Judge led the majors with 62 home runs, 133 runs scored, 131 RBIs, 111 walks, and batted .311/.425/.686. He also stole 16 bases on 19 attempts. Judge won the 2022 American League MVP Award, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes. He was also the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. However, Judge struggled in the playoffs, and the Astros swept New York in the ALCS.

In 2024, Judge came up just shy of his AL home run record from two years prior with 58, but he finished with a better OPS (1.159) and more RBIs (144) and total bases (392), all of which led the AL, so Judge is the overwhelming favorite to again win MVP.

The Yankees finished with the best record in the AL in 2024 and returned to the World Series for the first time since 2009 but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Aaron Judge's endorsements

Judge's massive net worth isn't just from his contracts. He also has endorsement contracts with Rawlings, Jordan, Fanatics, and Pepsi. He previously had brand deals with Under Armour and Adidas before becoming the fifth MLB player with a Jordan deal.

Judge is also the face of Ralph Lauren's new fragrance line and a Prime Athlete, a new brand led by Logan Paul and KSI. His journey into pop culture also leaped when he was the MLB The Show 18 cover athlete. The endorsement journey is just beginning for Judge, as he has many years left on his Yankees contract.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Aaron Judge's net worth in 2024.