The New York Yankees fell short in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night, bowing out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a dramatic 7-6 ballgame. With the win, the Dodgers took home the title four games to one and collected their second World Series in the last five years.

After the game, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was very blunt when asked what went wrong for the Yankees on the sport's biggest stage.

“We just didn't get the job done,” Judge said. “A couple mistakes along the ay that hurt us, but like I said, we didn't finish.”

The Yankees made multiple costly errors during Game 5 that let the Dodgers come back from a 5-0 deficit in the fifth inning. The collapse started with Judge, who dropped a routine fly ball in center field to start the Los Angeles rally. He made no excuses for the simple error postgame.

“I just didn't make the play,” Judge said.

Anthony Volpe followed up Judge's blunder with a throwing error, and then Gerrit Cole made a mental mistake by not covering first base on a hard ground ball to Anthony Rizzo. Before you could blink, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez had cleared the bases and the game was tied at five.

Judge was having an excellent game before his error out in center field. He got the scoring started for the Yankees in the bottom of the first inning with a monster two-run home run into right field to break out of his long and well-documented hitting slump. Judge also made an acrobatic catch while crashing into the center field fence to rob Freddie Freeman of extra bases before hammering a double down the left field line late in the game.

This will be an extremely painful loss for the Yankees to swallow, as they should feel like they had both Game 1 and Game 5 in the palm of their hand. However, a few mistakes like they made in this one will always be costly against one of the best teams in baseball, and the Dodgers made them pay time and time again.