The NFL season is fast approaching as training camp has begun around the league. That means fantasy football leagues are preparing for their drafts. Aaron Rodgers will be an intriguing fantasy player this season.

Rodgers is heading into his first season with the New York Jets. A new situation can change how a player performs. Having a new coaching staff, new weapons, and a new offensive line can change his fantasy production drastically.

The four-time MVP spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has consistently been a great fantasy quarterback. That is the case until this past season. Green Bay traded star wide receiver Davante Adams prior to last season, and Rodgers' new weapons were a young, unproven group.

The Packers never completely figured out their offense, and Rodgers struggled to put up consistent fantasy numbers. His new situation with the Jets changes things. Let's not forget Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

His new group of weapons is talented, and New York's offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, was Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay during his back-to-back MVP seasons. With his new situation, Rodgers' fantasy value should increase this season. With that said, here is Aaron Rodgers' fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers' Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2023 Season

Rodgers' down year in the 2022 season would still be a solid season for most quarterbacks. The 39-year-old threw for 3,695 yards, along with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes.

The interceptions were up from previous years as Rodgers adjusted to his new receiver core. However, it was still a solid season, and he has room to improve with a better group of weapons this season. Rodgers averaged 17.1 fantasy points per game, according to CBS.

While Rodgers had a down year, this season should be different. He has a great group of weapons, with Garrett Wilson leading the way. Wilson won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, catching 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He was able to do this with inconsistent quarterback play. Having a star quarterback in Rodgers should only elevate his play and help him become one of the top wideouts in the NFL.

They also have Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Corey Davis, and Randall Cobb. Lazard and Cobb have experience with Rodgers, as they played with him in Green Bay. Hardman will be the speedy deep threat for the Jets' offense, while Davis can be a solid contributor.

New York also has a solid tight end core with Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah, and Jeremy Ruckert. The offensive line has all the tools to be a solid unit.

The Jets will also have a good rushing attack, which opens up the passing attack, especially play-action plays. Breece Hall was having a tremendous rookie season before he went down with a torn ACL. New York also has Michael Carter, who is a solid back. The most intriguing news is they brought in Dalvin Cook for a visit, and Cook believes it's likely he will be a Jet.

A running back core of Cook, Hall, and Carter would be great for Rodgers' fantasy value. All three running backs have shown the ability to make an impact in the passing game, which would elevate Rodgers' weapons.

While Rodgers should have a bounce-back season, he isn't a top fantasy quarterback. Rodgers is in the range of the 10th to 15th quarterback taken in fantasy drafts. In standard or PPR leagues, this puts Rodgers as a 9th, 10th, or 11th-round pick.

He has a lot of upside with his new situation and could be a good value pick late in the draft. Rodgers shouldn't be an early-round draft pick, but if fantasy managers can get him late in the draft, it would be a high-value late-round pick.