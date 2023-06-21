For all his California cool, Aaron Rodgers has brought a serious competitive fire and intensity to the New York Jets. It’s a side of the future Hall of Fame quarterback that Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is familiar with, having previously coached Rodgers in Green Bay with the Packers.

“I mean, the guy’s a killer,” Hackett said on the Jets’ video series Flight ’23. “It's in everything he does whether we're in the meeting room, whether we're on the field, whether we're throwing the ball into the different little squares we have. He wants to win everything and it's great because he's always practicing that and always believing in that, so when he's on the field, it never changes. Every single thing about him is about competition.”

So, along with having elite skill and vision on the field, what makes Rodgers among the greatest to ever play his position is that drive and ultra-competitive nature.

“I mean, all he wants to do is attack,” Hackett explained. “He is the epitome of an attacker. He wants to score as much as he can.”

Football is fun. pic.twitter.com/hAsKAiYhsL — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 12, 2023

The 39-year-old who was traded to New York this offseason is fifth all-time with 475 touchdown passes and ninth in passing yards (59,055). He’s a Super Bowl champion and four-time League MVP.

“I don't think I've been around a competitor that competes as hard as him and loves it as much as he loves it,” tight end Tyler Conklin told the Jets web site. “I think that's going to be contagious to this team, and I'm excited about that.”

Jets safety Jordan Whitehead said landing Rodgers is akin to Tom Brady going to Tampa Bay in 2020. Brady, of course, led the Buccaneers to the championship in Super Bowl LV.

Let’s see if Rodgers can top that and help the Jets win their first Super Bowl since 1969.