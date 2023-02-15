Aaron Rodgers next NFL franchise will be one of the hottest story lines throughout the franchise. As the Green Bay Packers’ relationship with Rodgers continues to dwindle, there’s a chance the team could actually trade their star quarterback.

If a trade were to occur, teams like the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have already been named as potential suitors. But Rodgers is arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, surely more teams around the NFL would be interested in acquiring his services if he was truly available.

Aaron Rodgers has been with the Packers since Green Bay drafted him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Over his 18-year career, Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion.

Still, for all his success, Rodgers and the Packers don’t appear to be seeing eye to eye. Outside of the obvious, these three underlooked teams would make a lot of sense if Green Bay does decide to deal Rodgers.

The New England Patriots currently have Mac Jones under contract through the 2025 season, if they accept his fifth-year option. However, it isn’t often a team has an opportunity to acquire a player of Rodgers’ caliber.

Jones has been the Patriots’ starter for the past two seasons, going 16-15 overall in his 31 starts. Jones has completed 66.5% of his passes for 6,798 yards, 36 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

There have been flashes of greatness with Jones. But also some harboring lows. He was benched in favor of fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe in the middle of the season. However, Jones did eventually regain his starting job in New England.

It didn’t amount to much success overall as the Patriots went just 8-9. It was the second time in the past three seasons that New England missed the postseason.

Head coach Bill Belichick did draft Jones. Perhaps he still believes in him. But if the Patriots can land a guy like Rodgers, it would be hard to turn town. After having all those years of success with Tom Brady, Belichick working with Rodgers could earn them both rapid success before their eventual retirements.

The Titans have been known as a strong defense team who love to run the ball. Adding Rodgers would give Tennessee’s offense an entirely new dimension.

Ryan Tannehill has been the Titans’ starter since 2019. He has led Tennessee to a 36-19 record, throwing for 12,831 yards, 89 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. However, the Titans have taken a step down in each of Tannehill’s four seasons.

The Titans competed in the AFC Championship in 2019. They lost in the Divisional Round in 2020 before losing in the Wild Card Round in 2021. Tennessee didn’t even make the playoffs in 2022.

On top of the postseason struggles, Tannehill is scheduled to count for almost $40 million towards Tennessee’s cap space next season. The Titans could look to move on from Tannehill and his high cap number.

That becomes especially true if Rodgers is truly available. Tennessee already has one of the best defenses in the NFL. They have one of the most dominant rushers in the league in Derrick Henry. Adding Rodgers to the mix makes the Titans a much more well-rounded team and adds even more explosiveness to Tennessee’s offense.

The Buccaneers have seen Tom Brady sail off into retirement. Perhaps they replace him with another legendary quarterback.

With Brady retiring and Blaine Gabbert set to be a free agent, Kyle Trask is the only quarterback on Tampa Bay’s roster. Trask has attempted just nine passes in his NFL career.

Tampa Bay has a decision to make this offseason. With Brady gone, they can choose to go into somewhat of a rebuild. It would be hard to truly break the team up after winning the NFC South; despite an 8-9 record. However, the Bucs are $55 million over the cap space limit. Perhaps Tampa chooses to stick with Trask at QB, developing him for the future while cutting some costs.

Or, the Buccaneers can choose to go all in. Losing Brady obviously leaves a big hole, but this team just won a Super Bowl two years ago. Trading for Rodgers puts them back on a Super Bowl track. He isn’t Brady, but if the Buccaneers want to be real contenders in the NFC, Rodgers puts them towards the top.

Tampa would need to make some serious cap space changes to take on Rodgers’ contract. However, they offer him a strong receiving core and an opportunity to win. The Bucs can chase another title with another record-breaking quarterback.