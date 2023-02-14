What will the 2023 NFL season hold for Aaron Rodgers? While the Green Bay Packers quarterback ponders his next step in an isolated cabin, rival teams are preparing to make a play to acquire him. Tom Brady gave his thoughts on what he wants to see Rodgers do.

Brady said on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray (at the 32:33 mark) that he doesn’t want Rodgers to call it a career. The retired superstar quarterback said that he simply wants to see great players like Rodgers continue to go.

“You know what, I hope he doesn’t retire,“ Brady said. “I think the league needs good quarterbacks and he’s one of the greats. So if he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league. He’s an incredible player…He broke his thumb this year and still played tremendous. And you could see as he got healthier throughout the year, how incredibly talented he is. I hope the good players keep playing. That’s what the hope is.”

The New York Jets are looking to make a blockbuster Aaron Rodgers move, as they have added his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and inquired about his trade availability. Several other teams will be looking to make a move for him while the Packers look to surround him with more talent and convince him to stay.

Aaron Rodgers will turn 40 at the end of the year but could still provide quality play if he has enough talent around him. After Brady dominated the NFL news cycle with his retirement decisions, Rodgers will now be the main storyline of the 2023 offseason.