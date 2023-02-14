Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not happy with NFL Insider’s Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter for what he called “false reporting” regarding his darkness retreat on Tuesday. Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show that there is no national NFL reporter tied to his camp.

“Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle,” Rodgers said in response to the planned retreat. “I don’t have a problem with Ian Rapoport and Schefter, they are really good at their jobs, but when it comes to me, they don’t know s–t.”

Strong words from the star quarterback, who closed his weekly hit with McAfee by reiterating his love for the Green Pay Packers.

“Eighteen years, man,” Rodgers said when asked about potentially joining the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders. “That’s always gonna be home.”

Rapoport responded with just an emoji in response to Rodgers’ comments:

Clearly, no love lost for Rodgers when it comes to two of the premier reporters in the National Football League.

“I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and then after that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision on my career,” Rodgers said last week on McAfee’s show.

The 39-year-old said he planned to head to a darkness retreat after the Super Bowl, spending three or four days sitting in “isolation, meditation, dealing with [my] thoughts.”

He didn’t say where the retreat would take place, but McAfee said Aaron Rodgers would start the retreat later this week.

It will be intriguing to see what details end up being released after the retreat, and it looks like that information won’t be coming from Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter.