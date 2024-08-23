Aaron Rodgers is delving into how he felt about rumors that discussed his sexuality. Rodgers infamously claimed that he “really, really” liked women while the rumors were running rampant back in 2013. However, the four-time NFL MVP revealed why he thought the rumor was disrespectful and not because it claimed he liked men but that it was “meant to shame the idea of being gay” which he did not take lightly.

“I think I was upset at the framing [of the rumor] because it was meant to shame the idea of being gay, and I have so many friends that are gay in the community,” the New York Jets quarterback said in Ian Conner's new biography, “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers” out now.

Rodgers said that people saying he was gay didn't bother him but the homophobia and “disrespect” to the LGBTQUI+ community did citing that he had many friends who belonged to the community.

“I'm like, ‘Say anything you want about me, but do you understand these people are using this to shame the idea of being gay?'” he added. “That's just disrespectful to all my friends who are in the community who don't believe that it's a choice.”

“They were making it seem like you’re shaming people for being gay, when a lot of them, if you ask them, they didn’t ask for this life. ‘This is who I am,'” he concluded.

Aaron Rodger's Love Life

Rodgers has dated Olivia Munn, Danica Patrick, and was engaged to Shailene Woodley. The couple began dating in 2021 and split the following year. Now, Rodgers is rumored to be dating his long-term friend Mallory Edens.

“It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all,” the insider told People.”He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now.”

Edens is a model, former athlete, and the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks' co-owner Wes Edens.

Rodgers is now gearing up for his second season with the New York Jets after suffering an Achilles injury last year.