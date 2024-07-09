Following the intense rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, Ab-Soul, a respected MC in his own right and a member of TDE's Black Hippy collective, has shared his insights on the clash and his views on Drake's potential for redemption, per Allhiphop.

Ab-Soul's Perspective

Ab-Soul took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the aftermath of the highly publicized feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Despite the heated exchanges and lyrical jabs, Ab-Soul believes that redemption is not entirely out of reach for Drake, but with a caveat.

“If Drake is the MC I imagine he can be, Redemption is not off the table,” Ab-Soul asserted in a series of posts. His statement underscores a belief in Drake's lyrical prowess and the possibility of him bouncing back artistically.

However, Ab-Soul quickly clarified his stance with a crucial distinction. “Key word ‘MC,’” he emphasized. This distinction suggests that while Ab-Soul acknowledges Drake's potential as a skilled rapper, he also sets a high bar for what constitutes genuine artistry in the rap game.

Despite expressing some optimism about Drake’s artistic future, Ab-Soul made it unequivocally clear where he stands regarding Drake's comparison to Kendrick Lamar. “But b4 my rant gets out of context. He could never Fucc wit da Gang’Nem on sum rap shyt. That was Never a question,” Ab-Soul affirmed. This statement solidifies his belief in Kendrick Lamar’s superior skill on the mic compared to Drake.

Ab-Soul went further to distinguish between rap prowess and overall artistic merit. “We could still ‘potentially’ match ‘artistry’. (Removing my obvious personal/educated bias),” he added. This nuanced perspective reflects his deep understanding of both artists' contributions to hip-hop culture beyond just their rap skills.

The Impact and Fallout

The rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has not only captured the attention of fans but also sparked debates within the hip-hop community about skill, artistry, and the nature of competition in the genre.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video, released on Independence Day, further intensified the buzz surrounding the feud. The visual execution, coupled with Lamar’s strategic lyrical moves, has been hailed as near-flawless by critics and fans alike.

In contrast, Drake has maintained a relatively low profile since the battle, making sporadic guest appearances on singles that received mixed reviews. Ab-Soul acknowledged this aspect, noting that while Drake might still have the potential to redeem himself as an MC, recent outings haven’t fully showcased this potential.

Despite the ongoing rivalry, Ab-Soul’s remarks suggest a nuanced perspective on the dynamics of rap beefs. His acknowledgment of Drake’s possible redemption underscores a belief in the transformative power of artistic growth and evolution in the competitive landscape of hip-hop.

Conclusion

As the dust settles from one of hip-hop’s most talked-about battles, Ab-Soul’s reflections provide a glimpse into the complexities of rap feuds and the enduring impact on artists’ reputations and legacies. While he acknowledges Drake’s potential for redemption as an MC, Ab-Soul’s allegiance to Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical prowess remains steadfast.

The ongoing saga between Kendrick Lamar and Drake continues to shape conversations within the music industry and among fans. As both artists navigate their respective careers post-battle, the legacy of their feud serves as a testament to the enduring passion and artistry that defines hip-hop culture.