UFC Vegas 98: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira kicks off the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Josh Fremd. Alhassan is coming off a No Contest due to accidental blows to the back of the head meanwhile, Fremd has lost back-to-back fights as he searches for a win for the first time since August 2023. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Alhassan-Fremd prediction and pick.

Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6-0, 1 NC) had some tough luck in his last fight as he was dominating his matchup with Cody Brundage until he accidentally hit him in the back of the head where Brundage was unable to continue. He is now just 2-2-0 1 NC in his last five fights. Alhassan will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on Josh Fremd this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Josh Fremd (11-6) has now lost back-to-back fights to Andre Petroski and Roman Kopylov. He will be searching for his first win since August 2023 when he defeated Jamie Pickett who is no longer with the promotion. Fremd looks to get back to his winning ways when he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan this weekend at UFC Vegas 98.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Abdul Razak Alhassan-Josh Fremd Odds

Abdul Razak Alhassan: -170

Josh Fremd: +140

Over 1.5 rounds: -150

Under 1.5 rounds: +115

Why Abdul Razak Alhassan Will Win

Last Fight: (NC) Cody Brundage

Last 5: 2-2-0 1 NC

Finishes: 12 (12 KO/TKO)

Abdul Razak Alhassan is poised to emerge victorious against Josh Fremd at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend, primarily due to his explosive striking power and superior volume. Alhassan’s reputation as a knockout artist, coupled with his ability to throw more significant strikes per minute, gives him a distinct advantage in this middleweight clash1. Fremd’s past struggles against formidable strikers like Roman Kopylov and Gregory Rodrigues further highlight the potential mismatch in the stand-up department.

While concerns about Alhassan’s cardio have been raised in the past, Fremd’s tendency to maintain a slower pace should play into Alhassan’s hands. This matchup is likely to remain a striking affair, allowing Alhassan to showcase his devastating power without the threat of a grueling grappling exchange. Given Alhassan’s track record of early finishes and Fremd’s vulnerability to powerful strikers, it’s reasonable to expect Alhassan to land a fight-ending blow in the early rounds, securing a decisive victory at UFC Vegas 98.

Why Josh Fremd Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Andre Petroski – DEC

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Josh Fremd is poised to secure a victory against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend, primarily due to his well-rounded skill set and superior cardio. While Alhassan is known for his explosive power, Fremd’s ability to mix striking with effective grappling gives him a significant advantage as the fight progresses. Fremd’s height and reach advantage will also allow him to manage distance and avoid Alhassan’s dangerous early onslaught.

As the bout enters the later rounds, Fremd’s cardio edge will become increasingly apparent. Alhassan has shown a tendency to fade after the first round, whereas Fremd maintains a steady pace throughout his fights. This stamina difference, combined with Fremd’s grappling prowess, will likely lead to him controlling the fight on the ground and neutralizing Alhassan’s striking threat. Expect Fremd to weather the early storm and gradually take control, ultimately securing a decision victory or even a late stoppage due to his superior conditioning and diverse skill set.

Final Abdul Razak Alhassan-Josh Fremd Prediction & Pick

The matchup between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Josh Fremd at UFC Vegas 98 promises to be an explosive affair. Alhassan’s devastating power will be the key factor early on, as he looks to land a fight-ending blow in the first round. However, if Fremd can weather the initial storm, the tide may turn in his favor. Fremd’s superior cardio and more well-rounded skill set could prove crucial as the fight progresses. Expect Alhassan to come out aggressively, hunting for the knockout, while Fremd aims to survive and implement his grappling. Ultimately, this fight will likely be decided by whether Alhassan can find the finish early or if Fremd can drag him into deep waters however, Alhassan should find the chin of Fremd within the first two rounds to get the job done.

Final Abdul Razak Alhassan-Josh Fremd Prediction & Pick: Abdul Razak Alhassan (-170), Over 1.5 Rounds (-150)