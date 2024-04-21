Abigail's director, Tyler Gillett, opened up about whether a sequel is possible — kind of.
SPOILER ALERT: Some details in this article give away some specific parts of Abagail, so read at your own risk.
Variety interviewed the filmmakers about the new horror comedy, which features would-be criminals who kidnap the daughter of an underworld icon named Abigail (Alisha Weir). Unbeknownst to them, the girl is a bloodthirsty vampire who thwarts plans for ransom money.
Considering there were survivors from the first movie, including Abigail, director Tyler Gillett seemed to indicate a subtle hint that more could be coming. However, when they produced the movie, they wanted it to be complete without leaving any cliffhangers.
“Audiences can sniff it out when you're holding on to cool ideas because you maybe might get to use them later,” Gillett said.
There's a lot more to the movie, but without giving TOO much away, we'll leave it at that. After all, plot details were kept tightly under wraps until its release this past Friday, and what fun is knowing everything that happens if you haven't seen the film.
Abigail wasn't the original title
THR reported the film directed by Radio Silence was originally titled Dracula's Daughter, basedon the 1936 Universal Monsters film.
Abigail also aligns with Universal films The Invisible Man and Renfield. The studio noted the film is “a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.”
The horror flick opened to $10.2M — slightly under expectations. However, it's not a bad chunk of change considering it costs on $28M to make. Globally, it raked in $15.2M.
It has a pretty positive outlook though, considering its 83% Tomatometer ranking and 88% Audience score.
Reviewers have a lot to say of this bloody goodtime.
“You can blame Abigail for a number of things, from cutting narrative-logic corners when its convenient to a few facepalm-worthy plot surprises to petering out with a guest-star climax. What you can't accuse it of, however, is not having a sense of fun,” David Fear of Rolling Stone said.
“Chalk it up perhaps to modest expectations, but by that measure, Abigail mostly makes the right steps, and by the time it's over, that tiny dancer, and her captors, have had a busy day indeed,” Brian Lowry of CNN stated of the film's premise.
“The volume of bloodletting is undeniably impressive and frequently explosive, and the filmmakers effectively emply a lot of creepy remixesof the Swan Lake theme,” Moira MacDonald of the Seattle Times disclosed.
So, we'll see what happens to the future of Abigail. Since she did survive the first movie, along with other main characters, there's a whole vampire world that could be opened up to some new potential sequels. We'll put a stake in it that there's more to come.