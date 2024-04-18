After Melissa Barrera‘s Scream 7 firing, she went on to star in Abigail. Some of her co-stars and other legendary actors from the franchise attended the premiere of her horror film.
In a video captured by Pop Crave on X, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Mason Gooding, and Tony Revolori were all seen at the Abigail premiere. Ulrich and Lillard are OG cast members — their characters, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher, were the first two Ghostface killers. The former is also Barrera's on-screen father, so they share scenes in the fifth and sixth films.
As for the other two, Gooding was a part of the Core Four — the group of Sam (Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) Carpenter and Chad (Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) Meeks-Martin.
In the video, the four are all seen joking with each other in the aisle of the theater. A second video was shared, this time focusing on Lillard. Dylan Minnette was also seen at the premiere — he starred in Scream (2022) with Barrera.
It makes sense for all four to show up to the premiere. They showed support for Barrera's non-Scream projects.
Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7?
On November 21, 2023, Barrera was fired from Scream 7. This came in the wake of the star posting about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Her co-star, Jenna Ortega, then exited the project shortly after due to scheduling issues. Director Christopher Landon also left the project.
This left the film in a vulnerable spot. After all, Barrera was positioned as the new Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) of the series. Campbell wasn't in the sixth entry in the franchise due to a contractual dispute. Still, the film was one of the biggest successes in the franchise, grossing close to $169 million at the box office.
Firing your star and letting Ortega, who's one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, walk was a big blow. However, Spyglass pivoted and brought Campbell and Courtney Cox back into the fold. Kevin Williamson, who created the Scream franchise, decided to step into the director's chair.
However, listening to Barrera's comments on the matter, she seems at peace with how it all ended with Scream 7. And in Hollywood, you can never say never to a return down the line.
Melissa Barrera's movies
The Scream franchise put Barrera on the map for the mainstream. However, she previously starred in several telenovelas. Her big break came in 2021 when she starred in a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Barrera has also starred in All the World is Sleeping, Carmen, and Bed Rest.
2024 has been a big year for Barrera. She starred in Your Monster, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January. The aforementioned Abigail film comes from Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They had previously directed the fifth and sixth Barrera-led Scream films.
Abigail is a different beast, though. A loose reimagining of Dracula's Daughter, the film follows a group of kidnappers who capture a young girl who is more than what meets the eye. Barrera leads the ensemble, which also features Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, Giancarlo Esposito, and Alisha Weir in the title role.