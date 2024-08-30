ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're here to bring you yet another College Football betting prediction and pick as the Week 1 action continues. We'll see another in-state FCS vs. FBS matchup as the Abilene Christian Wildcats take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Abilene Christian-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Abilene Christian-Texas Tech Odds

Abilene Christian: +31.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +3000

Texas Tech: -31.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5. (-110)

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, fuboTV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Abilene Christian Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Abilene Christian Wildcats enter this new season following a 5-6 overall record and finishing in the middle of the United Athletic Conference with a 3-3 record. It wasn't their worst finish of recent memory, but this team holds themselves to a higher standard and they'd like to see their performances improve this time around. They closed their season with solid wins over SF Austin and Utah Tech, but their most impressive game may have been their season finale where they lost to Texas A&M 30-31. They'll need that same fighting spirit against another in-state rival as they look for the huge upset win here.

Their quarterback Maverick McIvor is a Texas Tech transfer and you know this game will mean something for him in the opener. While he doesn't have the biggest arm and isn't one to sling it downfield in one shot, he's very methodical in mounting his scoring drives and can get this team into a solid rhythm if he's completing passes. Their receiving corps will return a number of solid players and they should be set in their running back positions, but this defense will see some re-shuffling throughout the season as new, young players step into starting roles.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come into Week 1 following an average 7-6 season and 5-4 Big 12 record last year. Their season was capped-off with the Red Raiders winning four of their last five games, including an Independence Bowl win over California. It was a high-note to end their season on and they have a lot to build on moving onto this new campaign, but they're focused on living up to expectations as new coach Joey McGuire still tries to build an identity around this team. The Red Raiders improved tremendously through the transfer portal and they'll open their season with their first five games coming against teams who didn't make a bowl game last year.

The Red Raiders typically like to work their offense through the air, but they struggling mightily last season in taking care of the ball and limiting their turnovers. The receivers are all above average, but they'll need more protection at the line of scrimmage to let plays develop and get their athletes down field making plays. Tahj Brooks is entering his senior year following an impressive 1500-yard season with 10 TDs, so he'll undoubtedly serve as the workhorse for this offense all year. If they're able to find some push from the line and open the holes for him, he should be in for another big season as he tries to bring his team success through the ground game.

Final Abilene Christian-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Abilene Christian comes into this game as massive underdogs following their lackluster season last year. While expectations are never too high for the Wildcats, they owe it to themselves to have a better season this year and they should see some improvements with the players they received through the transfer portal.

Texas Tech is also very intent on bringing their team back to glory and given their returning talent on the offensive side, they should be in for another action-packed season from that side of the ball. Tahj Brooks is their best overall player and it'll be exciting to see how he stacks-up in the nation as a senior leader rushing the ball for this squad. While the betting spread is wide, the Red Raiders are fully capable of covering this number if they're able to shut-down the Wildcats on the defensive side of the ball.

For our final prediction, we will have to side with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to pick up the win and cover the spread. This is a terrible matchup for the Abilene Christian defense with the way the Raiders can air the ball out and pound it on the ground.

Final Abilene Christian-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -31.5 (-110)