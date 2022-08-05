‘Abnormal for a quarterback’: Sean McVay speaks out on Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s concerning elbow injury

There was once a time when the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 season was a relatively quiet affair. Yes, there were talks about Sean McVay’s next extension. Odell Beckham Jr.’s status still hangs in the balance. For the most part, though, all seemed to be well for the team… until the last few days, that is.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford made headlines recently when it was revealed that was dealing with an elbow injury. The Rams QB said that the injury was healing as planned. However… recent updates seemed to show that all isn’t well with Stafford’s injury. McVay’s assessment of Stafford’s injury only serves to worry Rams fans more, as he said it was an “abnormal injury” for a quarterback. (via Sarah Barshop, ESPN)

McVay likened Stafford’s elbow injury to one that MLB pitchers often deal with. While quarterbacks and pitchers “throw” something as part of their game, they are not remotely the same. If the Rams quarterback is dealing with the same injury that a pitcher that throws a 90-mph fastball on the regular, that’s definitely a cause for concern.

Despite that irregular injury, McVay did say that Stafford has looked good in the few drills he was able to participate in. The goal, according to the Rams coach, is for Matthew Stafford to be able to throw those same passes in a “smarter” way.

“Even in routes on air, in the types of throws where you’re really seeing all parts of the field being activated, that’s a really good thing,” McVay said. “And so I’ve definitely seen improvement. He was making those types of throws before, but being able to just do it in a smart fashion is kind of what we’re really hunting out.”