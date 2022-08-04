Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the offseason did not correctly fix the issue, though the Rams are not stressing out about it too much.

“My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis,” Rapoport said of the Rams QB. “It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [Matthew Stafford] had a little of a procedure — not a surgery, but a procedure — more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it. [It] did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it, but it’s a quarterback. It’s a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward.”

Although the Rams are not yet concerned, any injury to Matthew Stafford is a bit worrisome. The 34-year-old needs to be his best self in order to be impactful going forward. Especially with Los Angeles’ sizable commitment to Stafford’s future, they have to play it carefully. The veteran is coming off of a season where he ranked eighth in passing attempts across the league.

Matthew Stafford is crucial to the Rams, so his health will be extremely important to monitor.