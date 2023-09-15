The highly anticipated Milan derby between Inter Milan and AC Milan is just around the corner, and Inter's goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations, reported by GOAL. He has particularly set his sights on Christian Pulisic, the star acquisition for AC Milan from the United States Men's National Team (USMNT).

The Milan derby, one of Serie A's most fiercely contested fixtures, promises excitement and drama when the two arch-rivals face off at San Siro. Both teams boast considerable talent and have made strategic moves in the summer transfer window to bolster their squads.

Pulisic, the USMNT sensation, is among AC Milan's marquee signings, and Sommer is well aware of the threat he poses. The Swiss shot-stopper expressed his diligence in analyzing the strengths and strategies of AC Milan's attackers, including Pulisic. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Sommer stated, “All their strikers, from [Rafael] Leao to Pulisic, are dangerous and strong. I am studying them in detail, trying to predict all possible situations on the pitch, including penalties.”

Pulisic, who believes AC Milan is capable of challenging for the Scudetto this season, has been in fine form. Currently, there is nothing to separate the two Milan clubs in Serie A, with both teams boasting nine points after three games.

Speaking of the importance of the upcoming derby, Sommer highlighted the electrifying atmosphere at San Siro. He acknowledged that it's a match everyone eagerly anticipates, even compatriot Ricardo Rodriguez, who previously played for AC Milan. Sommer emphasized that the early-season derby is unpredictable and could sway the title race in Serie A.

As Inter currently tops the Serie A table with a clean sheet through three games, Christian Pulisic and AC Milan will pose a significant challenge to their title aspirations. The Milan derby promises to be a thrilling showdown, with both sides aiming to assert their dominance in Serie A.