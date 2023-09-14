Christian Pulisic, the USMNT star, has expressed his ambition to compete for the Serie A title with AC Milan in his debut season with the club, reported by GOAL. Pulisic made the move to San Siro over the summer after parting ways with Premier League giants Chelsea. While he enjoyed success in England, including winning the UEFA Champions League, he often found himself struggling for regular playing time.

In Italy, Pulisic is flourishing, having scored two goals in his first three appearances for Milan. He described his arrival at the club as “love at first sight,” particularly due to the passionate fanbase and the iconic San Siro stadium.

Pulisic believes that Milan has the potential to challenge for the Scudetto (Serie A title) this season, citing the team's confidence and the addition of strong and talented players. He emphasized the importance of hard work and maintaining their current level of play, expressing his desire to win as the ultimate goal.

Looking ahead, Pulisic's focus is on the Milan derby against Inter, following his international duties with the USMNT during the recent international break. He anticipates a challenging match against Inter, highlighting their defensive solidity and counter-attacking prowess. Pulisic dreams of making an impact in the derby by scoring goals or providing assists, showcasing his hyper-competitive spirit.

As he settles into life at AC Milan and embraces this new challenge, Christian Pulisic's determination to contribute to the team's success and compete for the Serie A title reflects his ambition and commitment to making a mark in Italian football.