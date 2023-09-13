Yunus Musah, the USMNT star, is relishing his “fresh start” at AC Milan and has expressed his excitement about playing alongside Christian Pulisic at club level, reported by GOAL. Musah recently made the switch from Valencia to AC Milan, signing a five-year deal worth £17 million ($22m). This move has allowed him to team up with Pulisic, who joined Milan from Chelsea a few weeks earlier.

During a USMNT training camp, Musah shared his reasons for choosing Milan, stating that he wanted to play at the highest level and viewed this move as a new and exciting stage in his career. Although he had to adjust to a new club, he didn't have to adapt to a new country, which made the transition smoother.

Musah expressed his delight at having Pulisic as a teammate at Milan, emphasizing that seeing him day to day makes the experience even more special. He also mentioned that being at Milan feels like a fresh start, and despite being one of the younger players, he is eager to make an impact.

Musah is considered one of the rising stars for the USMNT, and his standout performance in the recent 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan further solidified this reputation. With the likes of Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Tyler Adams also playing in top leagues, the profile of the USMNT is rising, and their top talents have more opportunities to grow and improve.

Fans can expect to see the American duo, Musah and Pulisic, potentially lining up together for AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A clash against their fierce rivals, Inter Milan. This matchup promises to be an exciting display of talent and skill, showcasing the growing influence of American players on the global stage.

Overall, Yunus Musah's move to AC Milan and his partnership with Christian Pulisic represents an exciting development for both players and the USMNT, as they continue to make their mark in the world of football.