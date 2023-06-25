AC Milan is in discussions with Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku regarding a potential transfer for the prolific striker, reported by goal.com. The Italian club is willing to make a bid of $44 million for Lukaku, a fee that Inter Milan, their city rivals, cannot afford due to their financial constraints.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has expressed his desire to remain at Inter and is not interested in joining their cross-town rivals for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is attempting to entice the Belgian forward with an offer of €30 million (£26m/$32m) per season.

AC Milan intends to utilize a portion of the funds generated from the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle to finance the acquisition of Lukaku. The club is eager to bring the formidable striker to the red-and-black side of the city, bolstering their attacking options.

The upcoming transfer window will be crucial in determining Romelu Lukaku's next destination. While he has a preference to stay at Inter, the club's financial situation makes it challenging for them to meet Chelsea's demands for a permanent transfer. On the other hand, AC Milan is willing to meet the required fee, but Lukaku's reluctance to join their arch-rivals adds a layer of complexity to the negotiations.

The 30-year-old striker's future remains uncertain, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up when the new season kicks off. A move to Milan or a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia are the potential outcomes for Lukaku, as he weighs his options and evaluates the best move for his career.

Football fans around the world will be eagerly following the developments surrounding Lukaku's transfer saga, as his decision could have significant implications for both AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as his own aspirations for the future.