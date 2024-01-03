Discover Rafael Leao's ambitions at AC Milan as he aims to emulate top football icons while embracing a team-oriented approach.

Rafael Leao, the promising talent at AC Milan, envisions a path to football's summit, distinct from the “selfish” style of Cristiano Ronaldo. At 24, Leao acknowledges Ronaldo as his idol but emphasizes his focus on goal contributions, aiming to emulate the statistical prowess of global icons like Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland.

“Ronaldo remains my main idol in the game,” Leao revealed to Sky Sport Italia. “Yes, but I'm not selfish. I can score goals, but if I can also provide assists, I pass to my teammate,” affirmed the AC Milan star when asked about his approach to the game. “When I think like them, I will get to that level.”

In a candid revelation, Leao underlines his commitment to self-improvement and team-oriented play, a departure from the traditional goal-centric approach. He seeks to mirror the impactful contributions of top-tier players, emphasizing that emulating their mindset and achievements will propel him to their elite level.

“Other players of my age are now at a higher level than me, but I believe I can stay there,” Leao asserted when contemplating his inclusion in a hypothetical 2024 World XI. His envisioned dream team excludes his idol, Ronaldo, showcasing a tactical lineup featuring standout names across positions, positioning himself alongside Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and a dynamic midfield trio comprising Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, and Luka Modric.

Within AC Milan's attacking ensemble, Leao shoulders significant responsibility alongside Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic. With a tally of four goals in 20 appearances this season, Leao is poised to intensify his impact, acknowledging the high expectations placed on his contributions at San Siro.

As Leao charts his course toward greatness at AC Milan, his ambition, humility, and dedication to personal growth and team success shine as defining attributes. His relentless pursuit to join the echelons of football's finest talents is a testament to his unwavering determination to carve his name among the sport's brightest luminaries.