Conference realignment has been a really hot topic in recent days. The Pac-12 is taking the most hits after they were just left four teams in the 2024 season. It is still unclear how they plan to keep the competition afloat or if there are talks about disbandment going on. Although, there a new challenges to the four-team conference as they face the ACC in a realignment battle. Stanford and California have shown a huge interest in following suit and leaving their home conference. A new update from after the President's meeting may make the Pacific Coast Conference smile.

The talks about the Stanford and California transfer to the ACC have faced significant roadblocks, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Odds always have been stacked against the two athletic programs. This is due to the question of their value addition to the ACC. All of these were discussed in the President's meeting for the ACC.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 108-year-old Pac-12 had struggled to strike massive national deals compared to its other counterparts like the Big Ten and Big 12. This put a question mark on the profitability and exposure that the teams would encounter. After all, the end goal would be to make cash and make sure that their athletes hit the pinnacle of their sports.

Talks have not been closed on a potential transfer. However, both Stanford and California need to prove that they can offer something unique to the ACC. Will both teams be able to pull it off in time for 2024 or 2025?