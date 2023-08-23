The ACC conference is giving “serious consideration” to adding three schools — Stanford, Cal, and SMU — as college football realignment and conference expansion continues to reshape the college sports landscape.

With the once-mighty Pac-12 in shambles, other conferences are picking its bones. The latest defection may be Stanford University and the University of California, Berkley (Cal) moving to the ACC along with Southern Methodist University (SMU) of the American Athletic Conference.

“Sources: The potential additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU to the ACC are again under serious consideration by the ACC. A small group of ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss financial models that would come with the additions,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel tweeted on Wednesday. “Those models are expected to include significant financial concessions from the school that will be added.”

Those financial concessions include SMU taking no broadcast media revenue for seven years after moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference and Stanford and Cal taking smaller shares than the current ACC member schools.

In the meetings about this conference expansion bid, four out of the ACC’s 15 current schools — North Carolina, NC State, Clemson, and Florida State — voted against allowing the new institutions in. That gives the conference 11 out of the needed 12 votes to welcome the new members.

More meetings are to come as the ACC looks to add to its ranks like the Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC have been doing in recent months and years. Thamel reports that “A realistic timeline for a decision is about one week.”

The current ACC also includes Miami, Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Notre Dame in all sports other than football.