The Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Release Date is finally approaching, bringing both games from the Miles Edgeworth series of Ace Attorney titles. Furthermore, this collection includes Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit, never before released outside of Japan. Get ready to shout Eureka as you take on cases, solve murder mysteries, and uncover the truth. Without further ado, we’ll explain everything new in the collection.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Release Date – September 6th, 2024

The Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Release Date is Friday, September 6th, 2024 and will release for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam and Windows (Xbox Game Store). The game will cost $39.99 USD at launch.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Gameplay

The Collection comes with both games from Ace Attorney’s “Investigations” series of games. These include:

Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth

Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit

In most Ace Attorney games, you control a defense attorney like Phoenix Wright, Apollo Justice, or Ryunosuke Naruhodo. However, the Investigations games let you control the series’ fan-favorite prosecutor, Miles Edgeworth. Furthermore, your investigations are conducted and completed outside of the court room (for the most part).

Another interesting difference is that you can actually move your characters in Investigations. Unlike other Ace Attorney games, where you just select where you want to go, Investigations lets you manually move around the area. And instead of testimonies and cross-examinations, you’ll have Arguments, Testimonies, and Rebuttals. These all work similarly to the main-line Ace Attorney games, as you listen before picking apart others arguments.

As Miles Edgeworth, you take part in Investigations of all kinds, usually revolving around murder. However, in typical Ace Attorney fashion, there’s always a deeper truth to be uncovered, one that neatly wraps everything together. It’s what makes the series’ narrative so interesting. There’s even times when you’ll control characters other than Edgeworth, but we won’t spoil the story.

Both games come with five cases each. In these Investigations, you’ll:

Talk to characters to learn more details about the case

Collect, analyze, & present Evidence to find contradictions

Connect the truth together via the Logic Menu

Engage in Logic Chess Battles with other characters to reveal more information (Investigations 2 only)

The Logic Chess battle is a unique feature in Investigations 2 where you need to be both patient and persuasive in your arguments. These battles are timed, and you need to keep making the correct decisions to succeed. Every wrong move wastes your precious time as you try to uncover the truth. Sometimes you’ll need to wait to evoke a longer response, or you’ll need to act right away and present evidence or logic.

Overall, there are plenty of overlapping similarities between Phoenix Wright and Miles Edgeworth’s games. However, the gameplay and stories told in the Collection are unique and definitely worth checking out. And that’s not all, as the Collection will feature tons of new content.

Everything new In the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Aside from the full HD graphics, the new Ace Attorney Investigations Collection comes with tons of new improvements.

Firstly, players will have the choice of using new chibi character sprites. However, players can still use the old sprites from the original games if they want. Switch back and forth or stick with one as you spread justice. Furthermore, the Investigations Collection will feature several quality of life improvements:

Chapter Select Choose any game, episode, and chapter to start from

Story Mode Difficulty Solves puzzles and make decisions automatically for an easier experience

History Look over all the previous dialogue. Convenient for when you accidentally skip dialogue

In-Game Soundtrack (Pre-order Bonus) 5 new arrangements of classic tracks from the games

7 Languages Japanese, English, French, German, Korean, Traditional/Simplified Chinese



Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Story

As mentioned before, the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection follows Miles Edgeworth, a prosecutor from the original Ace Attorney Trilogy. While he’s always appeared as your opponent (and sometimes ally), these games put you in the shoes of the star prosecutor himself.

We won’t spoil the story much beyond this, but Edgeworth will meet a variety of characters who will either help or hinder his investigations. He’ll team up with unlikely partners, as well as the beloved Detective Gumshoe, to solve murders all around.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Release Date. In less than three months, fans of the series outside of Japan can finally enjoy the sequel to Miles Edgeworth’s debut Ace Attorney game. Before, the only way fans could play the game was via emulation thanks a fan translation. Now, we’ll have all three games in one convenient bundle.

