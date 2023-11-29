Aces coach Becky Hammon joins former Spurs star Tony Parker at WSOP event in the Bahamas, swapping basketball courts for poker tables.

Becky Hammon is staying busy in the WNBA offseason, as she is set to join Tony Parker in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) event in December.

The Las Vegas Aces head coach and former San Antonio Spurs star will participate in the WSOP Paradise event, with Hammon scheduled for a poker vacation that includes a reunion with Parker, a recent inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame. Both basketball legends are now part of the poker enthusiasts heading to Atlantis Bahamas for the WSOP's inaugural winter festival, which runs from Dec. 3-14.

CHAMPIONS to go Heads Up at WSOP Paradise!🏆 Las Vegas Aces Head Coach @BeckyHammon is heading to @WSOP Paradise next week for a poker vacation where she’ll reunite with former Spurs player and 2023 HOF inductee @tonyparker. Two basketball legends now join the ranks of poker… pic.twitter.com/KIjfLGLkWa — WSOP – World Series of Poker (@WSOP) November 29, 2023

The event is a bit of a reunion for Hammon and Parker, since Hammon was the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs for eight years, before becoming head coach of the Aces in 2021.

Hammon's first event will be the $1,650 Mystery Millions, boasting a $5 million guaranteed prize pool, starting Sunday. This follows her celebrated tenure in basketball, now transitioning her competitive spirit to the poker tables.

The World Series of Poker, held at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, is the largest and richest gaming event globally, having awarded over $3.5 billion in prize money, not including the prestigious gold bracelet, considered the most expensive sports trophy​​​​.

Parker, known for his in-flight poker games with teammates, has shown his poker skills at various events, including his own invitation-only tournament in Las Vegas. His engagement in poker has been described as a “pretty cool experience” by the NBA legend himself​​. Parker's competitive nature in poker is evident, as he humorously refuses to disclose who he won the most from, although he admits to coming out on top more often than not, especially alongside fellow Spurs legend Tim Duncan​​.