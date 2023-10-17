With Game 4 of the WNBA Finals approaching on Wednesday against the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon said that Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes will be out and are questionable to return for a potential Game 5 on Friday, according to Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

The Aces, who are already without their biggest offseason addition in Candace Parker, will have an uphill battle against the Liberty without Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes in Game 4. Gray, who was the WNBA Finals MVP in 2022, is a huge part of the Aces success. She was a huge part of Las Vegas taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Las Vegas was dominant in the first two games of the series at home, and it looked as if they might have been on track for a sweep. The Liberty responded in Game 3, with Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart putting up big efforts to extend the series. With the injuries to Gray and Stokes, the series might have taken a turn. Gray was hurt in Game 3, and now we know it is known that she will miss Game 3. Stokes' injury was a bit of a surprise. There was no indication of it during Game 3.

The Aces will have to find answers with a shorthanded lineup in Game 4, and possibly Game 5. Especially when it comes to Jonquel Jones. Breanna Stewart was good, but Jones was the star in Game 3.

Las Vegas will look to win one of the next two games to complete the defense of their 2022 title.