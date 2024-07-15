The Las Vegas Aces are coming back into their championship form. Las Vegas started the season 6-6, which matched their loss total through just 12 games. However, they have now won 10 of their last 11 games and sit atop the Western Conference standings. One big reason for their recent success is the record-setting performances by superstar center A'ja Wilson. She is on a hot streak that has set multiple WNBA records, and she will look to expand those records tomorrow night against the Sky.

A'ja Wilson is having a historically good season. During Las Vegas' 89-77 victory over the Washington Mystics, Wilson put herself into the WNBA history books once again. It was her 11th game this season with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds, the most in a season in WNBA history. She also now has at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in three straight games, which is the longest active streak in WNBA history.

Despite the final score and the impressive WNBA records, Sunday's game against the Mystics was closer than it looks. The Aces trailed for a significant portion of the game. In fact, Kelsey Plum's driving layup three minutes into the second half gave the Aces a 44-43 lead — their first since starting the game 2-0 with the first basket.

However, A'ja Wilson came to life and dominated the third quarter. She logged 14 points and eight rebounds and gave the Aces a three-point advantage going into the fourth. Las Vegas never relinquished the lead.

Las Vegas has swept their series against Washington. The Aces beat the Mystics by double digits in every one of their contests this season.

Aces superstar A'ja Wilson reveals what's motivating her on third MVP quest

A'ja Wilson recently revealed why she is so motivated to win WNBA MVP this year, and the reason might surprise you.

Many fans assumed that Wilson would want revenge after the Liberty's Breanna Stewart won MVP last season. However, Wilson has a different motivator.

“I don’t think Stewie getting MVP was really the motivation for me. Obviously between her … they all deserved it, so I get it 100%,” Wilson said Thursday on “First Take.” “I think the most motivation for me, and everyone probably knows the story, is the fourth-place vote. That was all the motivation that I needed. Because, in my eyes, maybe the top two, I get it. But to see I got a fourth-place vote, was kinda like ‘Ok, obviously I have more work that needs to be done.’ So I think that honestly my motivation, to continue to put my imprint on this league and to take no prisoners, and to play the best basketball that I can.”

We understand where A'ja is coming from here. A fourth-place vote is pretty disrespectful for someone of her talent. It is good to see her take last year's vote and use it as fuel for this season.

A'ja Wilson is on a mission to join the WNBA Mount Rushmore of players who have won three WNBA MVPs. Wilson has already won twice (2020, 2022) and would join Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson if she wins another.

If she keeps playing the way she has been, Wilson has a great chance to achieve her goal this season.