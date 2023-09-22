The Las Vegas Aces have been the top team in the WNBA all season long and are the heavy favorites to repeat as WNBA champions. The Aces have no shortage of star power with a quartet of All-Stars in A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. Wilson is an MVP candidate and is coming off a historic performance in Game 2 of the Aces first round playoff series to eliminate the Chicago Sky. Wilson is on a Hall of Fame path and has been one of the best players in the league from the get-go. Despite that, Wilson doesn't always get the respect she deserves for whatever reason and her teammate Kelsey Plum is bewildered as to why that is.

“I sit back and I just watch the body of work. We talk about accolades. . .some people weigh it on accolades, some people weigh it on statistics, some people weigh it on big games, big moments, you name it, she's done it,” Kelsey Plum said during a recent appearance the All The Smoke Podcast presented by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “She gets shorted all the time, and it's amazing cause she handles it with grace. She just keeps steady in who she is as a human being and I think to me, my respect just grows tremendously.”

A'ja Wilson is coming off a dominant series in which the Aces swept the Sky in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. She averaged a playoff career-high 26.0 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.0 blocked shots with splits of 60 percent shooting from the field and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.