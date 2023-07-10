Kelsey Plum was not going to let the Las Vegas Aces suffer back-to-back losses, and she showed that with a scintillating performance on Sunday to lead her team to a 113-89 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on the road. In fact, Plum put together a show nobody had ever seen before in the history of the WNBA.

Apart from the fact that she became the first player to score 40 points in a game in Las Vegas history, that performance was also the best of its kind in the WNBA ever in terms of shooting efficiency from the floor.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Kelsey Plum recorded the first 40-point game in Aces franchise history. Plum shot 14-18 (77.8%) from the field. That is the highest FG pct in a 40-point game in WNBA history.”

Kelsey Plum felt unstoppable and left Minnesota's defense helpless all game long. She shot 14-for-18 from the floor, made six of eight attempts from behind the arc, and also went perfect (6-for-6) from the free-throw line. Plum did not have to do everything by herself, though, as she got ample support from her teammates. Jackie Young chipped in 17 points, while A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray churned out 15 and 14 points, respectively. Alysha Clark came off the bench and fired 11 points for the Aces, who improved to 17-2 following the win over the Lynx.

Plum and the Aces are on a mission this season, and performances like the one she showed up with against Minnesota are one of the reasons why Las Vegas is heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the WNBA.