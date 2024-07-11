A'ja Wilson's drive for her third WNBA MVP title is rooted not in rivalry with New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart but rather in personal motivation stemming from a surprising fourth-place vote she received in last season's MVP race. Wilson, a standout player for the Las Vegas Aces, opened up about her determination following her remarkable game against the Seattle Storm.

“I don’t think Stewie getting MVP was really the motivation for me. Obviously between her … they all deserved it, so I get it 100%,” Wilson said Thursday on “First Take.” “I think the most motivation for me, and everyone probably knows the story, is the fourth-place vote. That was all the motivation that I needed. Because, in my eyes, maybe the top two, I get it. But to see I got a fourth-place vote, was kinda like ‘Ok, obviously I have more work that needs to be done.’ So I think that honestly my motivation, to continue to put my imprint on this league and to take no prisoners, and to play the best basketball that I can.”

Wilson did just that on Wednesday, scoring 24 points and securing 20 rebounds, marked her first career 20-20 game and made her only the second player in Aces history to achieve this feat. It was also the 21st 20-20 game in WNBA history. Additionally, she contributed four blocks and three steals, joining Sylvia Fowles as the only players in WNBA history to record 20 points, 20 rebounds, 3-plus steals, and 3-plus blocks in a single game.

Jackie Young also played a huge role in the Aces' 84-79 victory over the Storm, scoring 27 points, including a personal 9-0 run in the third quarter. Despite a brief scare when Wilson was accidentally struck in the nose, she quickly returned to the court and continued to dominate.

Fourth-place vote in 2023 fueling Aces star A'ja Wilson

The fourth-place vote in last season's MVP race has fueled Wilson's competitive spirit. During the Aces’ championship parade last October, Wilson humorously acknowledged the vote by wearing a shirt that featured the MVP voting results on the back. She finished third overall, behind Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

Wilson's statistics this season have been impressive, with averages of 26.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Despite finishing behind Stewart for the 2023 WNBA MVP title, Wilson had the last laugh when the Aces defeated the Liberty in the WNBA championship, securing their second consecutive title. Wilson was named the Finals MVP.

Wilson also opened on First Take about her excitement to play with fellow Aces teammates on the Olympic team in Paris. Other Aces on the team include Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Young.

“I feel like that’s going to be big for us. A lot of different role changes that we’re not used to … but on the Olympic level, I feel like we’re gonna have a different input and outlook on the game,” she said.