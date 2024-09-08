The Las Vegas Aces are gearing up for a 2023 WNBA Finals rematch with the New York Liberty on Sunday afternoon, and it's safe to say fans are going to be pumped up for this game. However, the Aces were dealt a pretty big blow regarding their best player in A'ja Wilson ahead of this game that could end up having major repercussions once the action gets underway.

Wilson has taken her game to another level this season (27.3 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.4 APG, 52.7 FG%), and she appears to be well on her way to winning the third MVP award of her career. She figured to be set to play a big role in the Aces' clash with the Liberty. but that won't end up happening, as she has been ruled out for the game with a leg injury.

Aces have a tall task when it comes to beating Liberty without A'ja Wilson

Wilson's injury status is fairly surprising, as she wasn't on the injury report prior to the game, indicating that she'd be good to go for this game. Then, all of a sudden, hours before the game, the Aces ended up ruling her out with a lower leg injury, so something must have happened during a recent practice or workout that resulted in this injury flaring up. Sure enough, when she showed up to the game, Wilson was seen sporting a walking boot on her right foot, which won't exactly ease fans' concerns.

Considering how effective Wilson has been for the Aces this season, and the fact that they are going up against the league-leading Liberty, it's safe to say this could be a tough game for Las Vegas. With Wilson out, it's going to be on Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson to step up and fill in for her at the center position in this one.

The hope is that this injury for Wilson isn't serious, because they could be in some big trouble if it is. Chances are they are simply playing things safe with their superstar center for the time being, but Wilson's status will be worth keeping an eye on in the coming days, simply because of how important she is to her team.