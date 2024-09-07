The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 72-67 on Friday night. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 27 points. Expected MVP A'ja Wilson added 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals in the Aces' victory. Plum had kind words to say about Wilson following the win, via Dime.

“She's just a light,” Plum said. “Just the type of human being she is… We really need to cherish what's happening live. I mean, unanimous MVP, but unanimous MVP as a human being. So I think for us we got to celebrate legends as they play.”

Plum had been dealing with an injury but was ultimately available for Friday's game. She played well in the win. It was clear that Plum was ready to return given her impressive performance.

Wilson, meanwhile, enjoyed another stellar game. She has been consistent all season long and will likely win the WNBA MVP Award. Other players such as Caitlin Clark have also been mentioned in the conversation, but it would be shocking if any player other than Wilson won the award.

A'ja Wilson's tremendous 2024 season

The 28-year-old two-time MVP is in the middle of a quality campaign with the Aces. She is arguably the most consistent and best all-around player in the league.

Wilson is currently leading the WNBA with 27.3 points per game and 2.7 blocks per outing. She is also shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, Wilson is recording 11.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game. It is worth noting that Wilson's 11.9 rebounds per game average is second in the WNBA, as she only trails Angel Reese in the category.

Wilson has been regarded as a superstar over the years. Yet, she seems to still be finding ways to improve. Her ability on the floor is unparalleled. And as Plum mentioned, Wilson is a great teammate and person to be around.

Kelsey Plum's 2024 season

Plum is having a down year by her standards. Her 17.9 points per game average is her lowest mark since 2021. Plum has also seen her field goal and three-point shooting percentages drop this season. Yet, she is still contributing to the Aces' success.

As a result, Plum was selected to her third career All-Star team in 2024. She is still among the best players in the league. The Aces understand that having Plum will be especially important in the postseason as they attempt to win their third consecutive WNBA championship.

Aces' standings placement

Las Vegas is currently second in the Western Conference. They are 22-12 overall, which places them three games behind the first place Minnesota Lynx in the conference. The New York Liberty have the best record in the league with a 28-6 mark.

Friday's victory was encouraging for the Aces. However, they will face an immense challenge on Sunday in a clash with the Liberty in New York. That matchup projects to be extremely competitive as the Aces look to make a statement win on the road.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM EST on Sunday afternoon.