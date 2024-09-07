ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Aces Liberty prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Liberty.

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces met in last year's WNBA Finals. The Liberty came close to forcing a fifth and deciding game, but the Aces won Game 4 by one point to repeat as league champions. The Liberty have played this season with the focus and intensity of a team which wants to take that next step. The Aces have played most of this season as a team which takes everyone's best shot and struggles to find the energy needed to meet every challenge. The Liberty have dominated the regular season, much as the Aces did last year. The Aces know that they need to be at their best in the playoffs, not the regular season, but as September has arrived, the Aces are aware that they can't just flip the switch in a few weeks. They need to start playing well now and carry a high level of play into the postseason.

We have finally — in the past 10 days — seen the Aces begin to turn up their level of performance. Vegas had one really good stretch of games before the Olympic break. Since then, the Aces had largely drifted along without a lot of juice or vigor. Now, the Aces are finally dealing again. They have won four in a row, and they have covered the spread in all four of those wins. They just did defeat the Connecticut Sun on the road on Friday, overcoming a terrible first half to rally for a victory. You are beginning to see Vegas make a full commitment at the defensive end of the floor. The group of battle-tested veterans is responding to the challenge, aware that it needs to start establishing the championship standard of play which has been missing for most of the season.

The New York Liberty lead second-place Minnesota by three games with six left to play. The Liberty just need a few more wins to clinch the No. 1 seed for the WNBA playoffs and home-court advantage throughout. The Liberty received nearly a full week of rest due to one of the (many) quirks of the 2024 regular-season schedule. They were rusty for 2.5 quarters but then kicked into high gear in the final 15 minutes to beat the Seattle Storm. The Liberty should be fresh and rested for this game as they try to send one more statement to the defending champions before the playoffs begin.

Here are the Aces-Liberty WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Liberty Odds

Las Vegas Aces: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +140

New York Liberty: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 167.5 (-110)

Under: 167.5 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs Liberty

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces are playing their best basketball of the season. This is a proven team playing like a team which knows it has to start ramping up the intensity before the playoffs start. It's a team worth trusting again, unlike the middle of August and other portions of the season.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are fresh and rested while the Aces are in the middle of a late-season Eastern road swing. The Aces have been good, but the Liberty are better and playing at home.

Final Aces-Liberty Prediction & Pick

We think this game lines up really well for the Liberty. They are the better team, they are at home, and they are more rested. That's hard to pass up, even against the defending champions.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Aces-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -4