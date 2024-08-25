Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson voiced her frustration with pretty much “everyone” during an in-game interview on Sunday, criticizing everyone involved in the game from the players, to the coaching staff to the referees. Wilson’s comments came as the Aces led the Chicago Sky 32-30 at halftime.

In a candid moment during the interview, shared on X by CBS Sports, formerly Twitter, Wilson expressed her dissatisfaction with how people were “doing their jobs.”

“Everyone has to do their job. It's from the players, to the refs, to the coaches,” Wilson said, emphasizing the responsibility of all parties involved in the game. “I don’t appreciate being looked at and stared at as if you’re trying to intimidate me,” she continued, highlighting a recurring issue she has faced this season.

Wilson’s comments are part of a growing conversation about the struggles the Aces have been facing recently. Wilson and Aces' coach Becky Hammon have shared concerns after a recent loss to the Liberty, and Wilson most recent remark add weight to these discussions. She acknowledged the potential repercussions of her statements, adding, “If I get fined for this, I am terribly sorry, but it's ridiculous.”

On the court, Wilson has been the driving force for the Aces in the first half of the game against Chicago. She accounted for all of Las Vegas’s points early on, highlighting her dominance in the paint against the Sky. By halftime, Wilson had already recorded a double-double, leading her team with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Her aggressive play has kept the Aces in the lead, despite the tight contest.

The Aces, led by Wilson’s strong performance, went into the half with the lead.

For the season, Wilson is averaging 26.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 steals.