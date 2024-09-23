The Las Vegas Aces pulled out all the stops in their Game 1 win against the Seattle Storm. After a rough first half from Aces 2024 MVP A'ja Wilson, she found reinforcement. Tiffany Hayes had 12 points in the second quarter and finished with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

The Aces were trailing at the end of the first quarter, 18-9. Then, Hayes stepped in and scored 12 of the Aces' 28 points in the second quarter. With the resiliency of the group, they clawed back into the game. Following the dramatic 78-67 win, Wilson spoke about how important Hayes is to the entire team.

“She gets us going, her energy is there always,” Wilson said via ESPN. “That's our game changer. She's really one of our X factors.”

Hayes ultimately retired after the 2023 WNBA season. Only a few months later, she came out of retirement to join Las Vegas. Her impact has been vital since joining. Hayes had NCAA championship experience while she was at UConn. However, she hasn't won a WNBA championship. The closest she came was in the 2022 season when the Aces took down her former team, the Connecticut Sun.

How did A'ja Wilson view the Aces' Game 1 win over the Storm?

Fast forward to 2024 and Hayes is in a prime position to help the Aces three-peat. Her play off the bench allowed the starting unit to thrive without fear of competing for minutes. Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes of action.

Hayes is a natural-born scorer, as she's averaged only below double-figures in points only twice in her career thus far. With her experience in the W, and basketball as a whole, she made sure not to let Wilson feel defeated after a rough first half. Wilson explained her teammates' support after the shaky start and finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks.

“The basketball gods have a funny way of showing me that sometimes you've just got to get out of the mud,” Wilson said. “I love doing that because it keeps my mind going. My teammates continue to never let me doubt myself. And I sometimes do … and they always pick me up.

The Aces look to shut the door on any comeback by the Storm in Game 2 on Tuesday. Wilson aims to have an MVP-caliber performance like she showed in the second half. Las Vegas still has homecourt but will have to travel to Seattle if they lose for a pivotal Game 3.