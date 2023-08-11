The NBA 2K series has been a popular video game series for years now with fans getting to play as some of their favorite NBA players as well as being able to customize a career for a created player. While the NBA Live series first allowed fans to use WNBA players in the game with its 2018 release, NBA 2K brought out WNBA players with its 2020 release. Since then, players like Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu have graced the cover of the game and the WNBA's inclusion has been well received by fans. For NBA 2K24, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson comes in with the highest WNBA player rating in the game with a 98.

A'ja Wilson is the highest rated WNBA player in NBA 2K24. The Las Vegas Aces' 2-time MVP is a 98 overall. pic.twitter.com/BOMRvXdu3I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2023

Aces fans will certainly appreciate A'ja Wilson's NBA 2K24 rating as the reigning MVP is looking to lead her team to back to back championships. That's two points up from Wilson's 2K23 rating which was a 96. New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart was also rated a 96 in 2K23 back when she still played for the Seattle Storm.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wilson's NBA 2K24 rating is certainly in line with her play in real life. She's once again one of the frontrunners of the league's MVP Award and the Aces are the favorite to win the title. This season, Wilson is averaging 20.5 points per game, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocked shots with splits of 53.5 percent shooting from the field, 23.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Aces are set to finish out the final month of the regular season as the best team in the WNBA.