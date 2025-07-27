It was a nearly perfect afternoon for the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. The Phillies got home runs from Bryce Harper and Edmundo Sosa and hammered the host Yankees by a 9-4 margin. The win came a day after Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs against the Yankees in a 12-5 triumph.

The Phillies have had no problems battering the Yankees pitching staff and the game would have been considered a laugher if not for a incident in the seventh inning.

The Phillies were leading by a 9-3 margin after Giancarlo Stanton had just blasted a tw0-run home run for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a pop fly to short left field that Sosa, the third baseman, drifted back to catch. While he settled under the ball, left fielder Brandon Marsh came running in for it.

While Sosa made the catch, Marsh collided with the infielder. Sosa held on to the ball, but he was clearly jarred after falling to the ground. Sosa had to be helped to the dugout when he was finally able to get up.

Marsh explained why he collided with Sosa on the play.

“I saw the ball was hit, figured it was Trea's (shortstop Turner) ball but he couldn't see it because of the sun,” Marsh said. “When I looked down at Sosa and Trea I just noticed the ball was in the middle of them so I had to go and make a play. Sosa said he was saying he had it but I didn't hear him so it's my fault.”

Phillies trying to overtake Mets in National League East

The Phillies have one more game in their three-game series at Yankee Stadium and they will send one of their best starters to the mound in order to come through with the sweep. Zach Wheeler will try to shut down the Yankees bats while Carlos Rodon will try to do the same thing to Philadelphia.

While the Yankees will be the immediate problem for the Phillies, the long-term issue concerns the New York Mets. Both teams are tied for first place in the National League East with 60-44 records, although the Mets can forge ahead by 1/2 game if they are victorious Saturday night against the San Francisco Giants.

The Phillies and Mets figure to engage in a battle for the division title throughout the final two-plus months of the regular season. In addition to that duel, the winner of the division will also try to gain the top seed in the National League playoffs. The Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers all have a shot to come up with the best record in the league.