The Las Vegas Aces suffered a rare loss on Monday night against the New York Liberty, with the final score settling in at 94-85. Fresh off winning their first championship in franchise history last year, the Aces have been leading the pack in the Western Conference again this season, but according to head coach Becky Hammon, their long road trip has taken a big toll on the team.

The Aces have been on the road for a week, and just played their fourth and final game over the past seven days. Combine that with a trip to the White House to commemorate their 2022 title, and it's safe to say Las Vegas has been a busy squad lately. After dropping their second straight game, Hammon made it clear that the Aces were looking forward to returning home after a taxing trip.

“More than being home, getting some rest. This was our 11th game in 23 days. That’s two trips to the East coast. That’s a lot. plus a trip to the White House.” – Becky Hammon, ESPN

The Aces have already clinched a playoff spot, although they now have some work to do to hold off the Liberty when it comes to their quest to hold onto the top overall seed in the league. Dropping three of their last five games certainly doesn't help, but a return home should, and with four games left on the season, the Aces will be hoping to get back on track before they look to repeat as champions in the upcoming playoffs.