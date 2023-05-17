A day after it was announced she was suspended for two games, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon spoke to the media. The suspension stems from an investigation by the WNBA into misconduct claims by former Aces player Dearica Hamby against Hammon and the team.

Hammon said that none of her players were interviewed as part of the investigation, though Eden Laase-Derouin points out that the players could have been involved but chose not to tell Hammon.

Hammon also said that she treated Hamby well throughout their relationship.

“I handled Dearica with care from day 1, when she told me. And she knows that,” Hammon said.

All of this comes after a season in which the Aces ran the table in the WNBA, finishing with the best record in the regular season before cruising to the first championship in franchise history. It was Hammon’s first season in charge, though apparently things didn’t go swimmingly for the team this offseason.

The WNBA said in a statement that a ‘Respect in the Workplace’ violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Hamby in connection with Hamby’s recent pregnancy. Hamby filed a complaint in January against the team for alleged misconduct. The Aces were stripped of a first-round draft pick in addition to Hammon’s suspension.

The Aces will start their title defense without Becky Hammon on the sidelines. Their season tips off on Saturday against the Seattle Storm. Vegas will face Dearica Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks in the second game of Hammon’s suspension.