Candace Parker faced retirement rumors prior to the 2023 WNBA season. At 37-years old, nobody would have blamed her for calling it a career. After all, she's already considered to be one of the best players of the past generation, and has an impressive analyst career in the works. Parker ultimately decided to return and join the Las Vegas Aces for the 2023 campaign. She recently opened up on her decision, per Lyndsey D'Arcangelo of justwomenssports.com.

“We lost last year and the way in which we lost, having a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter, kept me up at night and just ate at my soul,” Parker said. “It was kind of just one of those things where I was like, I can’t end like this. The last time I play basketball, we’re not gonna blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. So, I think that kind of refocused and motivated me.”

The Aces now feature a super-team with Candace Parker playing alongside fellow stars A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. The Aces are currently 8-1 following their championship from a season ago. It is clear Las Vegas will have a strong chance of repeating this year.

It will be interesting to see what Parker decides to do after the 2023 season comes to an end. She would likely prefer to retire after winning a championship, so that is something that could impact her decision.

For now, Candace Parker and the Aces will look to continue playing well as the season continues on.