The Las Vegas Aces know exactly what they have in superstar A'ja Wilson, and they're choosing to highlight her as they tip off the 2025 WNBA campaign. The Aces declared their first game of the preseason was “A'One Night” to celebrate Wilson's historic and first-ever signature shoe drop.

Wilson's shoe has had attention unlike any women's shoe on the market, impressively selling out within minutes of its release. Not even NBA players regularly achieve this feat, which goes to show how big Wilson's impact is on sports, fashion, and culture as a whole.

Related Las Vegas Aces NewsArticle continues below
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) prior to game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center.
Aces star A’ja Wilson’s signature shoe rapidly sells out after release
Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson. Also have a screenshot from the beginning of this link showing the pink A’One symbol, Nike shoe ad
Fans are living for A’ja Wilson’s new signature shoe ad
Las Vegas Aces forward Aja Wilson (22) competes during the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces spoil Paige Bueckers debut, Arike Ogunbowale homecoming with blowout win

Plenty of basketball players, whether male or female, have already shown themselves rocking the “A'One” sneaker, and Nike is preparing to drop a variation of slides in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas will continue to enjoy the ongoing publicity and impact that its superstar has on the W and sport of basketball.