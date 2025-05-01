ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces will open their preseasons with a head-to-head matchup at Notre Dame on Friday. Paige Bueckers is expected to make her Wings debut in the game, and she will have the opportunity to play against the best player in the WNBA in A'ja Wilson.

On Thursday after practice, Bueckers shared her thoughts on the three-time WNBA MVP.

I asked Paige Bueckers a simple question, what are her thoughts on Aces star A'ja Wilson? "She's a problem."#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/FgqN5npZhh — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) May 1, 2025

“One of the best players in the league,” Bueckers told reporters. “In the MVP race every single year, could win it every single year. Just so skilled. You can tell she has such a great work ethic. She gets better every single year… Yeah, she's a problem.”

Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is already among the most popular players in the league. Wilson is also in that conversation, of course. Additionally, Wilson happens to be the best overall player in the WNBA.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes knows Wilson causes “all sorts of problems” as an opponent.

“(Wilson causes) all sorts of problems,” Koclanes said. “It will be a fun opportunity… It's fun finding that balance of focusing on us this early. There's lots of things, we can't be too focused on others right now. But it also gives us a cool opportunity to try out some different things defensively and play against the best player in the world.”

As the preseason begins, the Wings are preparing to make a number of difficult decisions. Dallas is looking to find out what lineups work best together. The team also will try to decide their starters throughout the preseason. Additionally, the Wings will need to make cuts. The focus is on their roster right now.

However, Koclanes believes playing against Wilson and the Aces will present the Wings with a “cool opportunity” to work on various elements of the game.

The Wings and Aces will play on Friday night at 7 PM EST.