Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is gearing up for a season unlike no other during her career. Wilson is set to release her signature Pink A-One Nikes on May 6th and to hold her reign as the best all-around player in the WNBA.

As she prepares for the season, Wilson spoke openly about what she did during the off-season following after winning her third league MVP.

“My off-season looked like any other off-season,” she said. “I was just honestly chilling, resting with my family, getting in the gym here and there. Then yeah just pretty much chilling out.”

Chopped it up with A'ja Wilson about the offseason and her new kicks. Aces vs. Wings tip off TONIGHT at 7pm/ET. Watch on ION or stream free on the WNBA App 📲 pic.twitter.com/g3SAyjthAi — WNBA (@WNBA) May 2, 2025

She then touched upon her new signature shoe and what it means to walk out onto the floor for the first time.

“It's been good breaking in the shoe obviously it's been easy cause it's really to my foot,” Wilson said. “But when I see other people wearing and they're saying it's comfortable that's the ultimate test. So I'm excited to finally debut it in a game, whether it's preseason or not, I'm excited just to finally be able to rep it and have others rep it as well in a couple days. “

When asked if she had favorite colorways coming out, she said “all my PE's (Player Exclusives). My PE's are sick. I can't tell too much of them, but my PE's are nice.”

Her off-season was relatively relaxing, to say the least, yet she remained active, jump starting her brand. This helps to explain why Wilson didn't play during the off-season.

A'ja Wilson skipped out on Unrivaled

Wilson was absent for the start of the Unrivaled League earlier in the year. The league was established as an alternative professional league for professional women's basketball players so they didn't have to go overseas during the off-season.

She wanted to prioritize her rest and leisure time with her family. She also wanted to avoid the pressure of literally playing all year, especially considering that she was on Team USA, which won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Wilson intended to devout that time to prepare for the WNBA season.