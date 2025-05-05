This coming Tuesday, May 6 is a big day for Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson as her signature shoe from Nike is set to be released. In anticipation of the A’ja Wilson’s shoe, Nike released an ad that has fans going wild on social media.

The ad from Nike for the shoe features a double-dutch style A’ja Wilson rhyme highlighting her career accomplishments beginning with children in the playground and bringing in other faces including a cameo from Dawn Staley, Wilson’s college coach at South Carolina.

Some fans believed it was the best shoe campaign from Nike they’ve ever seen

Others wanted the song available to download

And others wondered how many different color designs would eventually be available aside from the coral pink style that’s been advertised so far.

In any case, Wilson’s shoes, dubbed the ‘A’One’s,’ are sure to be a big hit when they are released later this week. Wilson joins the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and the Connecticut Sun’s Jacy Sheldon as the only WNBA players to have signature shoe deals.

As far as her on the court accomplishments, the shoe deal is a well-deserved one for Wilson. As the rhyme says, a three-time WNBA MVP, Wilson led the Aces to back-t0-back championships in 2022 and 2023. This past season, the Aces advanced to the WNBA Semifinals but were eliminated by Stewart and the Liberty.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 WNBA Draft, A’ja Wilson was the first pick of the Aces franchise when they moved from San Antonio to Las Vegas. She holds career averages of 21.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocked shots with splits of 49.7 percent sooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.