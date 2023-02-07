Candace Parker has been breaking barriers ever since she set foot on a basketball court. Now, she is doing so in the television booth.

Parker, a two-time WNBA champion, will serve as one of the analysts for the NBA all-star game along with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. She will be the first woman to be a color commentator for the midseason spectacle.

Parker has been a consistent presence on TNT and NBA TV over the last few years. She made her broadcasting debut in 2018 and understands the significance of her being in this spot.

”It’s a huge honor to be able to do that and hopefully to inspire others to take that step, and understand that it’s beneficial to have a diversity of thought and diversity of people that are covering games,” Parker told Sports Illustrated.”

The two-time WNBA MVP is a basketball fanatic and has spoken about how she loved watching the 1990s’ Chicago Bulls dynasty growing up in the Northwest suburbs of the city. She recently played for the Chicago Sky.

“I’m a fan first and foremost of the NBA and especially the All-Star Game,” says Parker. “And so I think the fan of the game, and the childhood Candace is—I have to pinch myself to believe that I’m doing it, and that I’m able to have a courtside seat to see the best players in the world.”

The NBA all-star game will take place on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz.