The Las Vegas Aces have plenty of advantages heading into the WNBA Playoffs. Even with Aces center A'ja Wilson playing historically, they have something crucial over every other team.

Experience.

Las Vegas has more experience than any other team in the playoffs. They have a combined 273 playoff games played, which is the most in the league. While the Connecticut Sun is the second-most experienced team, they have roughly 50 fewer games played. Not to mention, four members of the Aces' starting unit have been together since the 2021 season.

Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, and Wilson have won two consecutive titles, and are aiming for a third. However, it's not just those four with the elite experience. Tiffany Hayes and Alysha Clark are two veterans on the squad who bring valuable playoff and championship experience. Clark is a three-time champion, winning twice with the Aces opponent, the Seattle Storm.

On the other hand, Hayes hasn't won a championship but has been a valuable contributor. She's averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 28.1 minutes. Those two are the top bench contributors for a loaded Aces squad.

Is the Aces experience that important in the WNBA Playoffs?

It certainly matters. Teams like the Phoenix Mercury, the New York Liberty, and the Connecticut Sun all have players with experience. However, the Aces have experience not only in the starting lineup but with each other. Wilson, Plum, and Young are all entering their primes. The trio scored 60.5 of the Aces' 86.4 points per game in the 2024 season. With Wilson aiming for a third MVP trophy, a championship tastes much sweeter.

On the contrary, the Mercury have championship experience with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Although they've been together for 11 seasons, they aren't in their prime like the Aces stars. The same instance goes for the Sun with Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Both bring championship experience, but they might not be able to keep up with the Aces' chemistry.

In the 2023 WNBA Playoffs, the Aces' four starters scored a combined 74.4 points. They only lost once in the entire playoffs against the Liberty before capturing the gold. Although Gray missed the first half of the season, it was the trio of Wilson, Plum, and Young that dominated.

As the Aces matchup with the Storm in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs on Sunday, the series should bring excitement. A multitude of all-stars and Olympians could highlight a high-scoring and intense series.