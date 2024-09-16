Following the Phoenix Mercury's 88-69 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday, the game wasn't the focus. It was the 10th anniversary of the Mercury 2014 WNBA Championship squad. The historic squad had a plethora of accomplishments and achievements. Two days later, the last two members of that championship team went back to Chicago to take on the Sky.

Both Mercury players Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi were honored as a part of that team. After the celebration, Taurasi spoke about how the team achieved all their success.

“I mean, this group has not been together in 10 years,” Taurasi said, chuckling. We're missing Pree (Candice Dupree) but it just takes you back to being in those difficult times in the trenches, training camp and it was just a special team. We just all got along really well. I said it out there.

“We were all at a point in our careers where we were willing to do anything to win. We were desperate to win a championship, and it came together beautifully really. It was just a fun team to play on any given night. Anyone can have a big night and that's the beauty of playing on a team, and that team personified that.”

Taurasi knows the journey to being a champion. She won three consecutive titles with UConn under head coach Geno Auriemma. Once she entered the WNBA, Taurasi led the Mercury to their first championship in 2007. Two years later, she truly dominated the league. The 2009 WNBA MVP, and WNBA Finals MVP, as well as making the All-WNBA first team and the all-star game highlight a terrific season.

How did Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi perform for the Mercury?

In the 2012 season, Taurasi suffered a strained hip flexor that cost her all but eight games. As a result, the Mercury ended up with the No. 1 pick and selected Griner out of Baylor University. She previously went 40-0 and won the 2013 NCAA Women's National Championship. The dominance continued once drafted by Phoenix, and the chemistry with Taurasi began. It wasn't until Griner's second season that her impact would be needed.

Griner dominated inside on both ends of the court in her sophomore year with Phoenix. The Baylor standout averaged 15.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, and a ridiculous 3.8 blocks per game. She also took home the 2014 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. With her presence on the interior, she was still a very young player, competing alongside established veterans. Griner explained how simple she thought winning a WNBA title was.



“I remember a lot those first few years, especially that year versus now being there and seeing and seeing how hard it is to get back. Like you said, you win one and then you think you're just going to be there the next year and the following year and like you said, a lot of the roles change and they're not gonna give it to you. You got to go get it. So just weather in the storm and figuring out your role, my role. From then to now, there a lot of different little changes but I know one thing. I remember what it takes and we were just trying to get there.”

The legacy of the 2014 Championship with Taurasi and Griner

On the other hand, Taurasi entered herself into the MVP mix once again. This time, she was second in voting, something she isn't particularly used to. Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore ended up with the hardware. Taurasi used it as fuel throughout the playoffs. Once the Mercury and the Lynx squared off, the dominance throughout the regular season still translated. They won the series 2-1 and booked a ticket to the WNBA Finals against the Sky.

Then, the shot was heard around the world.

Taurasi hits a jumper on the right wing and draws a foul. She hit the free throw and sealed the third championship for herself and the Mercury.

Fast forward to Sunday's game against the Sky, Taurasi and Griner both had MVP-caliber performances. Taurasi had 25 points, six assists and three rebounds. She also added a 24th game of scoring 20+ points since she turned 40 years old. On the flip side, Griner posted a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double and dominated in the paint. After the game, Taurasi revealed the beauty of playing in Chicago and the nostalgia it brings.

“I have these vivid memories of being in LA,” Taurasi said. “At 4 p.m. we had four channels and one was WGN and in the summer I would watch the Cubs. That was just what you did. Playing here and playing them in the finals twice, one going our way, the other one going Chicago's way.

“I remember coming the very first day here with Michael Alter (Chicago Sky owner) and cutting the ribbon. I remember that like it was yesterday and I was here with Lisa and Tamika Johnson. We cut the ribbon and it was the beginning of the Chicago Sky and I think they've cemented themselves as one of the premier franchises with championships and competing for them every single year.”

The Mercury will take on the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday as they inch one game closer to the playoffs.